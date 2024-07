“Without ‘Amy’ we would have been powerless”

Stemberger is incredibly proud of his "Amy", and the seriously injured 34-year-old woman from Oberpinzgau can be incredibly grateful to the Austrian Pinscher dog. The experienced woman, who knows her way around, fell into a ditch in the Trattenbachtal valley on Thursday evening and was seriously injured. She was unable to get out of the ditch herself, so she made an emergency call. Almost 30 mountain rescuers set out and searched the difficult terrain.