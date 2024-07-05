Man (60) abused eight-year-old girl on Danube Island

Only caught after more than ten years

The child abuser was tracked down more than ten years later, when a search was carried out at the defendant's home last fall. He had been caught running a cannabis plantation. The man with several previous convictions - he had served 17 years for attempted murder in Stein prison - was arrested under the Narcotics Act. In addition to cannabis plants, a number of electronic devices, data carriers and the action cam were seized during the house search. The original recording of the abuse on Danube Island and a copy were found on the camera and on an external hard disk.