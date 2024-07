Neumayer well on the way to defending his title

Neumayer still sees room for improvement. "The match was certainly good, but there are still a few small things missing," says the 21-year-old. He needs two more wins to secure his third state championship title en suite. To do so, he will have to overcome a strong opponent in the semi-finals on Saturday; the Radstadt native will face Filip Misolic (won against Gerald Melzer 6:4, 6:2). "It's great when you have such good matches. It's very good before a tournament like Salzburg," says Neumayer, who is already looking forward to the Salzburg Open, which starts on Sunday with the qualifiers. Like youngster Joel Schwärzler, Neumayer has qualified for the main event thanks to a wildcard.