Why Labour won and Farage has a good laugh too

Farage is jubilant: "This is just the first step"

"This is just the first step of something that will shock you all," said Farage in his victory speech. There is a "massive gap in the right-wing political spectrum and my job is to fill it". "This Labour government will be in trouble very soon", Farage announced with a view to the victorious opposition party. He said that he wanted to win voters away from Labour, especially as there had already been no enthusiasm for the party in this election. Instead, Reform UK had achieved "something truly extraordinary" within a few weeks and without funding. "We came second in hundreds of constituencies."