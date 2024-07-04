Final test? Biden admits mistakes

Biden is unvarnishedly honest

But Biden does not want to admit defeat completely. "I had a bad night. And the fact is that I messed up, I made a mistake," said the Democrat in a radio interview. But he had learned from his father that you always have to get back up, said the 81-year-old, adding that 90 minutes on a TV stage was nothing compared to what he had achieved over the past three and a half years.