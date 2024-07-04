Now Spain is waiting
Doubts dispelled? Germans celebrate Neuer again
Shortly before the start of the home European Championships, a debate arose in Germany about goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. But over the course of the tournament, the Bayern goalkeeper has so far silenced his critics. And yet, some DFB fans are still worried ahead of the quarter-final clash against Spain on Friday (6pm).
Neuer made a series of blunders in the season finale with Bayern and in the final test matches with the German national team in May and June. Scenes that have been unimaginable for years and have caused alarm in Germany. Is Neuer the right goalkeeper for the home European Championship? This question was hotly debated in the weeks leading up to the start of the tournament.
National coach Julian Nagelsmann backed his player and publicly supported Neuer. It was definitely a risk, even for the coach, but it seems to be paying off. After all, Neuer has played a strong European Championship so far and conveys confidence with his routine and charisma on the pitch.
Chance of revenge
In four games, Neuer and his defense have only conceded two goals. The 38-year-old seems to have returned to the goalkeeper who has already earned him legendary status. The DFB fans are also relying on their goalkeeper again, and Neuer is being celebrated by them.
But now Spain, the team that has made itself the big title favorite with its strong performances, awaits in the quarter-finals. And some fans are suddenly starting to worry again. Memories of FC Bayern's bitter elimination against Real Madrid come flooding back. Of a crucial mistake by the otherwise so confident Neuer, which allowed the Spaniards to triumph in the end. In an expectedly close game between the hosts and the young, fiery Spaniards, a moment like that can make the difference between victory and defeat. Neuer must and can therefore prove once again that he is still one of the best in his field and also has the chance to take personal revenge for that bitter evening in May.
