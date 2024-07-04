Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Launch in May 2025

Tourist tax will pay for ski buses

Nachrichten
04.07.2024 07:00
From May 2025, tourists will pay a compulsory extra levy for using buses and trains. In the winter months, tourist resorts can use the money for their own offers.
comment0 Kommentare

Free bus and train throughout the province for all tourists. In return, guests will soon have to pay 1.10 euros per overnight stay in addition to the overnight tax, which was once called the local tax. This plan by Governor Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP) has been a done deal since yesterday. All five parties in the provincial parliament voted in favor of the change in the law.

As reported, however, tourism professionals from the Innergebirg region were less than pleased with the plan. There was criticism from large ski resorts such as Saalbach-Hinterglemm and Obertauern. Schnöll has therefore revised the mobility tax once again. Half of the levy will go to the tourism associations in the winter season from November to April. From May 2025 to May 2027, guests pay 50 cents, thereafter 1.10 euros. The tourism associations can use this to finance their own mobility services.

Several tourist resorts such as Saalbach are not happy with the new tax. (Bild: EXPA/ JFK)
Several tourist resorts such as Saalbach are not happy with the new tax.
(Bild: EXPA/ JFK)

The overnight stay tax will also be increased
This usually relates to ski buses. Regions without ski operations can also finance bike rental systems or other transport services for tourists. "We want to offer our guests unlimited mobility and at the same time provide more services for locals," says Schnöll. Not all tourism professionals are enthusiastic about the revision.

"We take note of this. We would have preferred it if the tax had not been introduced at all," explains Wolfgang Breitfuß from the Saalbach-Hinterglemm tourism association. With the new law, the general overnight stay tax was also increased, as demanded by the tourism associations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Matthias Nagl
Matthias Nagl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf