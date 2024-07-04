Tourist tax will pay for ski buses

As reported, however, tourism professionals from the Innergebirg region were less than pleased with the plan. There was criticism from large ski resorts such as Saalbach-Hinterglemm and Obertauern. Schnöll has therefore revised the mobility tax once again. Half of the levy will go to the tourism associations in the winter season from November to April. From May 2025 to May 2027, guests pay 50 cents, thereafter 1.10 euros. The tourism associations can use this to finance their own mobility services.