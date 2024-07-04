Vorteilswelt
Schwarzenberg barracks

Pupils take a close look at salary scales

Nachrichten
04.07.2024 09:00

At the big "Schools Day" in the Schwarzenberg barracks, it wasn't just soldiers and heavy equipment that were the focus of the pupils. Many wanted to find out what a career in the army is like and what you can earn.

What is it like to sit behind the wheel of the Husar multi-purpose vehicle, what does the field kitchen taste like, what does a typical day in the army look like and how heavy is an assault rifle? These and other questions were answered by the experts at the Schwarzenberg barracks on Wednesday by 900 pupils from all districts of Salzburg.

Ammar (15) says: "I think the tanks and all the combat vehicles are really cool. In the army, I would personally be interested in missions abroad." (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Ammar (15) says: "I think the tanks and all the combat vehicles are really cool. In the army, I would personally be interested in missions abroad."
At the big "Schools Day", military music was also played and the medical training company provided insights into training and equipment. In addition to the majority of the boys, many schoolgirls also handled various weapons and inspected heavy equipment such as a grenade launcher.

The military music was really impressive. I took a close look at the paramedics' stations and their equipment.

Hannah (17), Bürmoos

Conscripts start with around 580 euros
Questions were also answered about the various career paths - unsurprisingly, the focus was particularly on the soldier's pay, i.e. the salary. "I'm most interested in deployments abroad," said Ammar, for example. The 15-year-old pupil had probably already learned that basic military service in Austria starts at 580 euros per month.

From the 13th month of training as a non-commissioned officer, however, it is already 2100 euros net per month. Assignments abroad in Kosovo or Bosnia from the rank of constable start at 3350 euros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Valentin Snobe
Valentin Snobe
