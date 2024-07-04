Already in custody twice
Why was the belt beater still on the loose?
Shafigollah A. had already spent 21 months in prison before the brutal attack in Horn (Lower Austria). However, he was then released despite committing further crimes. Criticism of the justice system's lax approach is being voiced.
The 35-year-old Afghan Shafigollah A. has been spreading fear and terror in Horn in Lower Austria for some time. Most recently, he even reportedly injured a 16-year-old with a belt in a life-threatening attack. An incident that could possibly have been prevented.
The case of the brutal belt beater is now itself becoming a case for the judiciary - and another construction site for Green Minister Alma Zadić. The FPÖ submitted a parliamentary question on the case to the Ministry of the Interior - and is preparing another one for Zadić.
Shafigollah A. has already served two prison sentences in Austria and served a total of 21 months for attempted grievous bodily harm, resistance to state authority, damage to property and coercion.
We know that the man is a major nuisance for many people, especially in Horn. But neither the harassment nor the kicking in of the door was a reason to lock him up.
Shortly before the brutal act, he attracted negative attention several times. He molested two girls in Horn's city lake and on the same evening, after being moved from the asylum center in Horn to the one in Baden, he forcibly gained access to his old accommodation. The police were alerted each time, but the 35-year-old always remained at large by order of the public prosecutor's office. Instead, five roommates were taken to other accommodation for safety.
No knowledge of asylum seekers
Even for the accommodation provider, it was completely incomprehensible why someone with a criminal record for violence would still have toleration status and be transferred to accommodation without the operator having any knowledge of the asylum seeker's potential for violence.
Shortly after the two incidents, there was an excess of violence on Horner Kirchenplatz. Only now is he in custody.
"Judicial scandal"
Accusations were quickly made, and there was even talk of a "judicial scandal". However, the Ministry of Justice only refers to the responsible Krems public prosecutor's office, according to which there was no legal basis for locking him up for the two offenses, and to the immigration police, who could also have intervened. However, the Ministry of the Interior, which is superior to the police, did not want to provide any information on this case for "data protection reasons".
It was merely emphasized that in every procedural status, the foreign legal measures provided for by law are immediately taken into account when foreigners commit crimes in Austria.
