Danger on Mallorca
Sudden current almost sweeps holidaymakers to their deaths
Scary scenes on one of Europe's most popular vacation islands: lifeguards on Mallorca have just saved five German holidaymakers from drowning. The swimmers were apparently unaware of the danger they were in.
The lifeguards had to pull German vacationers out of the water twice on Tuesday, as the "Mallorcazeitung" reported. First, two men and two women aged between 40 and 50 swam out into the sea at Son Baulo beach in Can Picafort in the east of the island, the rescue services said.
There they were caught by a sudden strong current. A total of four lifeguards were able to bring them safely back to land yesterday.
"... then an accident might have happened"
"The lifeguards had the situation in view the whole time. The holidaymakers didn't even realize that they were in distress. The current pushed them further and further out to sea. If the lifeguards hadn't intervened, an accident might have happened," says Marcos Ruiz from Marsave, the company responsible.
However, the people affected escaped with the shock. Although they were given oxygen masks for safety reasons due to their high pulse rates, it was not necessary to alert the rescue services, Ruiz continues.
What to do in strong currents in the sea?
If you suddenly find yourself in a strong current while swimming, you should first try to stay calm. To get out of the dangerous situation, experts recommend continuing to swim parallel to the shore and then slowly making your way back to shore.
Sandbank broken and washed into the sea
On the north coast of the island, another intervention was required. Another vacationer from Germany was rescued on the beach of Sa Canova. There, too, the man was swept away by a sudden current after a sandbank broke due to the swell and a lot of water suddenly flowed back towards the open sea.
Fortunately, two lifeguards rushed to his aid and were able to rescue him safely despite the strong current - he also escaped with a scare. "This is a beach for surfers and one of the most dangerous spots for bathers on Mallorca," Ruiz continues. Just last year, a German holidaymaker died there.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.