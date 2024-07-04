Clarification demanded
Mystery surrounding “missing” loan worth millions
Great excitement in Felixdorf: a loan worth millions has not appeared in the budget for years. The head of the village is now defending himself against the opposition's accusations that he covered up the loan.
A decision from 2009 is currently occupying the municipal council in Felixdorf in the district of Wiener Neustadt. At that time, it was decided to take out a multi-million euro housing subsidy for the renovation of the Tschechenring, the first listed low-energy buildings in Austria. However, as has now come to light, the loan has never been included in the municipal budget in recent years.
The opposition is now accusing SPÖ mayor Andreas Hueber of covering up the amount and criticizing the complete lack of transparency in the matter. "Despite repeated requests, nothing could be presented to us to conclusively clarify the processes in question," he said.
I have offered to look through all the minutes. However, the opposition has not yet taken up this offer.
Bürgermeister Andreas Hueber
Bild: Gemeinde Felixdorf
Differences discovered during audit
Hueber, who was not elected mayor until 2023, defended himself against these accusations when asked by Krone. "When I took office, I instructed the accounting department to check all our savings accounts and loans for better conditions. The repayment schedules of all loans were requested and we noticed differences," said Hueber. It came to light that the loan had been booked but not recorded anywhere. "No one noticed this for years, neither our audit committee nor the municipal supervisory authority during the last financial audit. We have now put everything right," emphasizes Hueber.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
