Mystery surrounding “missing” loan worth millions

Differences discovered during audit

Hueber, who was not elected mayor until 2023, defended himself against these accusations when asked by Krone. "When I took office, I instructed the accounting department to check all our savings accounts and loans for better conditions. The repayment schedules of all loans were requested and we noticed differences," said Hueber. It came to light that the loan had been booked but not recorded anywhere. "No one noticed this for years, neither our audit committee nor the municipal supervisory authority during the last financial audit. We have now put everything right," emphasizes Hueber.