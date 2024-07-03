Great resistance! A battle for Wimbledon’s future

There have been plans for expansion for years, but these have met with great resistance. In 2018, the tournament organizers bought the adjacent golf club, which was actually the leaseholder of the area until 2041, out of the contract for 76 million euros, with each member of the golf club receiving around 100,000 euros. A new 8,000-seater stadium with a roof and 38 additional grass courts are now to be built on this site in Wimbledon Park, which is located on the other side of the road from the tennis facility, as well as a park that is freely accessible to the public.