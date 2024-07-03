ESC Media Art Lab
When seriousness turns into a not at all harmless game
In its current exhibition "Who is playing with us?", the Graz-based esc media art lab asks ambiguously. The title is understood by the participating artists both as an invitation and as a search for possible string-pullers.
The current exhibition at esc-Medienkunstlabor in Graz seems almost playful. But as always, political systems, the strategies of mega-corporations and inscrutable artificial realities are called into question. And you don't want to play with them. But you do with the artists represented in this show.
Highest folding art
There is Matthew Gardener, for example, one of the world's leading experts in the field of Oribotics. This mixture of origami (Japanese folding technique) and robotics produces not only clever but also aesthetically pleasing objects. Whether artificial flowers on a real branch or a folded control element, the playful use of highly developed robotics is fun here and also serves research and further development.
A carpet for composing
Christine Schörkhuber's "Noise Carpet" is also fun to play with. Not only can you compose music by walking on it and stepping on sensors, but you can also set a variety of small turquoise objects and devices in motion.
The "Biohybrid Device" by Madalina Luciana Nicolae, Vivien Roussel and Marc Teyssier is fascinating. They have created a game controller from electronic components and kombucha that actually works - the forerunner of a future generation of biohybrid devices, so to speak.
Everything revolves around a river
The Latin American indie game cooperative Matajuegos is also contributing a video game that inspires with its beautiful images as well as its social, political and artistic perspective. It is all about the Atuel River and its significance for the indigenous people living on its banks.
Once again, the esc media art lab has created an exhibition that is fascinating, fun and yet thought-provoking. It can be seen until July 26.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.