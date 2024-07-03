A bang for slalom ace Katharina Liensberger

Liensberger confirms separation in response to "Krone" inquiry

When Emily Schöpf was then presented as the new "Rauch Racerin" on the social media of the traditional Rankler company on Monday, the name "Liensberger" was also missing from the list of team members. Time to ask the 2021 slalom world champion what's going on - whether the collaboration is even over after seven years. "It's true that my contract with Rauch has just ended," Kathi dropped the bombshell. "Of course it's a shame after such a long time, Rauch has been with me for almost my entire sporting career. But I'm really grateful for the years of support and as a young athlete you can only wish for a partner like that."