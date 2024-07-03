Separation after 7 years
A bang for slalom ace Katharina Liensberger
In 115 days, on October 26, the women's ski team will kick off the World Championship season with the giant slalom on the Sölden glacier. One thing is already clear: for former slalom world champion Katharina Liensberger, it will be the start of a new era. After seven years together, the Vorarlberg native and her head sponsor are going their separate ways.
"I would never have imagined that I would be so crazy about soccer," wrote Katharina Liensberger on her Instagram account after watching the Austrian national soccer team's 3:2 victory over the Netherlands at the EURO in Berlin live in the Olympic Stadium.
What was striking about her post: "Liensi" was beaming into the camera with her incomparable smile, but the obligatory baseball cap with the lettering of her long-standing head sponsor Rauch Fruchtsäfte was missing. As it was a "private" appointment, no problem - but unusual. Especially because Rauch had invited all of its winter sports aces - led by Olympic champion Johannes Strolz and giant slalom specialist Stephi Brunner - to Schladming for a shoot with star photographer Marcel Mayer on the penultimate weekend in June, but the Göfner was absent.
Liensberger confirms separation in response to "Krone" inquiry
When Emily Schöpf was then presented as the new "Rauch Racerin" on the social media of the traditional Rankler company on Monday, the name "Liensberger" was also missing from the list of team members. Time to ask the 2021 slalom world champion what's going on - whether the collaboration is even over after seven years. "It's true that my contract with Rauch has just ended," Kathi dropped the bombshell. "Of course it's a shame after such a long time, Rauch has been with me for almost my entire sporting career. But I'm really grateful for the years of support and as a young athlete you can only wish for a partner like that."
This leaves the 27-year-old "topless" ahead of the upcoming World Cup season - but a new sponsor should certainly be found by the start of the World Cup on October 26 in Sölden.
