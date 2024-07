France’s rising star is now knocking on Boakye’s door

Several clubs from the French Ligue 1 have been interested in WAC striker Augustine Boake for some time now. Now, however, it looks as if AS St. Etienne, who have been promoted to the first division, have won the race. While an insider from the African player market has already reported that Boakye will undergo a medical check with St. Etienne on Wednesday, the 23-year-old is still waiting for an agreement to be reached between Wolfsberg and the traditional French club. "Augustine will only travel there once everything is finalized. It's a four-year contract," revealed his manager Marcel Veerman.