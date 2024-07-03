Recipe of the week
Sweet work of art with a beguiling aroma
Sarah enchants us this time with a "plate dessert" where you can give free rein to your artistic streak. In the patisserie, the focus is on craftsmanship and presentation. After all, the dessert in the restaurant is the sweet conclusion to a meal and also the calling card that you take home with you. Ruby ganache, rose mousse, raspberry gel and almond crumble enchant the eye and the palate.
Ruby ganache
Ingredients: 50g wild berry puree, 50g cream, 150g Ruby chocolate coating
Preparation: Bring the puree and cream to the boil and pour over the Ruby chocolate. Stir, leave to cool and pour into a small piping bag or piping bottle.
Almond crumble
Ingredients: 125g flour, 50g brown sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla sugar, 70g butter, 50g chopped nuts
Preparation: Knead the ingredients, crumble roughly onto a baking tray lined with paper and bake at 200°C for about 10 minutes.
Rose mousse
Ingredients: 200g mascarpone, rose syrup to taste, powdered sugar to taste, 1 tsp lemon juice, 1 tsp vanilla sugar
Preparation: Mix all the ingredients together, season to taste and fill into a small piping bag with a star-shaped nozzle.
Raspberry gel
Ingredients: 100g frozen or fresh raspberries, a little preserving sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla sugar, 1 teaspoon lemon juice
Preparation: Puree the raspberries, strain and reduce with aromatics. Thicken slightly with preserving sugar and season to taste. Fill the gel into a squeeze bottle.
