EIA procedure
Many demands before the four-track extension of the southern line
ÖBB submitted a list of demands for the four-track expansion of the Southern Railway from Vienna-Meidling to Mödling at the end of the public consultation period in the EIA procedure. Headwinds are now blowing against the multi-million euro transport project from several sides.
The municipality of Perchtoldsdorf itself sees a considerable need for improvement. Its criticism is primarily directed at the handling of the issue of freight traffic during the night. "The project applicant has made different statements in this regard. It is clear to us that night-time train journeys must be restricted and that the dimensioning of the noise protection systems must not be based on past measurement data," says the town hall. The sound propagation must be below the maximum values under all wind conditions, especially with the planned turning facility in the village and the Europaring station in Brunn am Gebirge.
Road, cycle path, groundwater
However, it is not only rail traffic that is relevant for Perchtoldsdorf, but also the interlinking with roads and cycle paths. For example, there is currently a lack of additional parking spaces for bikes and cars. Important unresolved issues also concern the handling of surface water and groundwater. "The expansion is necessary. However, there must be no detrimental changes for the people of Perchtoldsdorf," says Mayor Andrea Kö.
In addition, three citizens' initiatives have achieved the necessary number of supporters to gain party status in the EIA process. They too are primarily concerned about the "completely unacceptable noise pollution" during operation, but also during the years-long construction phase.
They are also complaining about massive environmental damage. "It is becoming increasingly clear that it is not at all about improvements for commuters or shorter intervals, but primarily about construction. Some large construction companies are probably already waiting in the wings," says citizen list member Gabriela Wladyka, who, with the support of lawyer Wolfgang List, has gained party status with the initiative "Against railroad expansion Vienna Meidling-Mödling".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
