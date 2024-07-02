Many demands before the four-track extension of the southern line

The municipality of Perchtoldsdorf itself sees a considerable need for improvement. Its criticism is primarily directed at the handling of the issue of freight traffic during the night. "The project applicant has made different statements in this regard. It is clear to us that night-time train journeys must be restricted and that the dimensioning of the noise protection systems must not be based on past measurement data," says the town hall. The sound propagation must be below the maximum values under all wind conditions, especially with the planned turning facility in the village and the Europaring station in Brunn am Gebirge.