Bieber has a really bad beauty habit

"Just can't leave them alone"

"I just can't leave a pimple alone," Hailey admitted. "That's why I use pimple patches. When a pimple is sweetly covered, I tell myself: 'Okay, okay, okay.' And it really helps it heal faster." Hailey shared an anecdote from a slumber party with her best friend: "I asked her: 'Do you ever have a pimple and squeeze it?' She replied: 'No, I never touch my skin'. I was shocked! She's so disciplined, I should take that to heart too!"