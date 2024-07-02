European Championship round of 16
Romania v Netherlands LIVE from 6pm
European Championship round of 16 in Munich: Austria's group opponents, the Netherlands, face Romania. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 6 pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Austria inflicted a 2:3 defeat on the Netherlands at the end of the European Championship group stage. In the round of 16 against Romania, "Oranje" now want to make sure that the quarter-finals might be a rematch of the duel with the ÖFB team. That would be necessary to give team boss Ronald Koeman a boost. "The result against Austria means we're under even more pressure now," said defender Denzel Dumfries.
"Then we have no business being here"
After starting the tournament well with a 2-1 win over Poland and a 0-0 draw against France in a tough Group D, the game against Marcel Sabitzer and Co. and their drop to third place in the table cast doubt on the quality of the team. "If we carry on like this, then we have no business here," said captain Virgil van Dijk self-critically. However, he hoped for a shot across the bow at the right time.
"We still have the feeling that we can make this tournament a very special one. I believe in this team. We have a lot of quality. But we have to finally show it," demanded the Liverpool defender. In the week of training since Tuesday's match, the focus has been on playing with the ball as well as against the ball. "We have worked hard and concentrated on the things that were pointed out to us in the last game," revealed Dumfries.
Only one defeat against Romania
The 1988 European champions have played the Romanians 14 times so far and have only lost once in the qualifiers for the 2008 European Championship in Constanta, losing 1-0. In the world rankings, Koeman's team are 40 places higher than the underdogs in seventh place. This is another reason why the "Elftal" cannot deny their role as favorites.
They would also celebrate a victory for Koeman. The 1988 European Championship hero had already been confronted with questions after the Austria game as to whether he was still tenable as Bonds coach. "It's only the preliminary round. We still have a chance. If that doesn't work out, you can ask the question again," he had replied.
The Romanians, on the other hand, have nothing to lose and can play it cool after their surprising first place in the curious four-point Group E. "We will leave everything on the pitch and afterwards we will be satisfied that we gave everything, regardless of the result," said defender Radu Dragusin.
Romanians believe they have a chance
The opening 3-0 win against Ukraine was only the second victory in Romania's 19th European Championship match. A 1:1 draw against Slovakia was enough to put them right at the top. This was mainly thanks to a disciplined defensive performance and the hope of successful counter-attacks.
Against the Dutch team, left-back Nicusor Bancu, who is suspended, will not be able to play a role. That doesn't make things any easier for the underdogs. "This is certainly our biggest challenge since we started our journey. The Dutch have huge quality and experience, we are aware that they are the favorites," said team boss Edward Iordanescu.
