Collision with Norris
Verstappen announces: “Will talk about it”
A collision that cost two drivers the podium. Max Verstappen and Lando Norris had actually been battling for victory at the Red Bull Ring, but two tire blowouts thwarted their plans. "Of course we'll talk about it," the Red Bull driver announced in a one-on-one meeting with the Briton.
On lap 51, Norris had launched an attack and wanted to pass the Dutchman on the outside. However, he left the McLaren man no room and a collision ensued. While Norris had to park his car, Verstappen was able to rescue fifth place. Nevertheless, it was a used race for the championship leader.
When asked by journalists in the evening whether the incident had damaged the friendship between the two drivers, the Red Bull driver replied: "Of course we will talk about it, but I don't think now is the right time." It would be better to wait until tempers have calmed down before discussing who is to blame and how much.
However, Verstappen is much more annoyed that it could come to this in the first place. "We did so much wrong, that's why we got into this position in the first place. We need to look at some of the things we need to improve," said the three-time world champion self-critically. The 26-year-old will have his next opportunity to iron out any mistakes in a week's time when Formula 1 stops off at Silverstone.
