Verstappen announces: “Will talk about it”

However, Verstappen is much more annoyed that it could come to this in the first place. "We did so much wrong, that's why we got into this position in the first place. We need to look at some of the things we need to improve," said the three-time world champion self-critically. The 26-year-old will have his next opportunity to iron out any mistakes in a week's time when Formula 1 stops off at Silverstone.