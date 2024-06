“Team boss Ralf Rangnick is one of us”

"We are something of an insider tip. It's simply beautiful here, but not everyone knows that." Simon Wallner is the mayor of the municipality of Obertrum in Salzburger Land. Just under 5,000 people live in the small village north of the city of Salzburg. Among them is the current favorite of all Austrian soccer fans: team boss Ralf Rangnick. The German has moved into an apartment next to Obertrumersee. And is said to feel right at home there. "Everyone is welcome here, but of course we are very proud that the team boss likes it so much in Obertrum and that he has settled here," explains Wallner.