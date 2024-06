Motorcyclist collided with car on Gesäusestraße

At around 11.50 a.m., a 21-year-old from the Liezen district was driving his motorcycle on the Gesäusestraße from Admont in the direction of Liezen. At road kilometer 80.3, an 18-year-old woman from the district of Murtal crossed the B 146 in her car, causing a collision for unknown reasons. The 21-year-old suffered serious injuries as a result and was taken to Rottenmann Regional Hospital. The driver of the car was uninjured.