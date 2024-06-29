Tire hit car: Styrian woman died on trip to Italy

Mother always encouraged her son

Zirngast's arrest caused a wave of outrage in Austria, with the federal government describing the procedure as "unacceptable" and trying to get him released behind the scenes. At the same time, human rights organizations, friends and family of the 29-year-old put pressure on him and launched solidarity campaigns. Always at the forefront: Zirngast's mother Barbara, a chemotechnician from St. Nikolai im Sausal. She encouraged her son and gave him the strength to survive the horrors of months of imprisonment in Turkey.