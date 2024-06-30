Kogler and Özdemir in the fight for soil protection

"An elementary question of survival"

Werner Kogler: "Reducing land consumption is an elementary question of survival in Austria as it is in Germany. If we continue to use concrete in Austria, for example, future generations will not have a single square meter of fertile soil left to grow grain or vegetables. It is up to us to stop this development and initiate a change for the better with effective soil protection." And this means protecting floods, species, the climate and, ultimately, people.