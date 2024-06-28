Who will lift the trophy?
European Championship fever also at the Woodstock of brass music
Austria, Germany or a completely different country? Who will be crowned champions at the European Championship final on July 14 in Berlin? This question is also causing discussion at the Woodstock of Brass Music in Ort im Innkreis. The "Krone" knows the favorite.
The "Krone" asked around the campsite before today's first round of 16 matches. "I'm hoping for Germany or Austria, but I almost think it will be the Spaniards, unfortunately," said two young men in German shirts, before being interrupted by an Austrian: "Your great luck is that we can only meet in the final." In the end, they more or less voluntarily agreed that both countries deserved it.
"I'm German, but since you have a German coach, I'm keeping both fingers crossed for Austria. You're also in an extremely good mood right now," there was even support from Tobias, one of our favorite neighbors.
World class at the party
"I only got home from Berlin on Wednesday, where I saw Austria live. We're going to be European champions," Christoph is certain. But why will Austria win the trophy? "Because we have Arnautovic up front, he does everything."
The bottom line: the euphoria surrounding Sabitzer, Baumgartner and Co. is also huge in the Innviertel. And if they don't win the European Championship title after all, at least they are already world class when it comes to celebrating at Woodstock.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.