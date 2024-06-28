Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Who will lift the trophy?

European Championship fever also at the Woodstock of brass music

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 18:30

Austria, Germany or a completely different country? Who will be crowned champions at the European Championship final on July 14 in Berlin? This question is also causing discussion at the Woodstock of Brass Music in Ort im Innkreis. The "Krone" knows the favorite.

comment0 Kommentare

The "Krone" asked around the campsite before today's first round of 16 matches. "I'm hoping for Germany or Austria, but I almost think it will be the Spaniards, unfortunately," said two young men in German shirts, before being interrupted by an Austrian: "Your great luck is that we can only meet in the final." In the end, they more or less voluntarily agreed that both countries deserved it.

"I'm German, but since you have a German coach, I'm keeping both fingers crossed for Austria. You're also in an extremely good mood right now," there was even support from Tobias, one of our favorite neighbors.

Christoph supported the Austrian team live in Berlin the day before Woodstock. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Christoph supported the Austrian team live in Berlin the day before Woodstock.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
"The king of love" bets on red-white-red. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
"The king of love" bets on red-white-red.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Whether German, Swiss or Austrian: the thousands of visitors are world class when it comes to celebrating. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Whether German, Swiss or Austrian: the thousands of visitors are world class when it comes to celebrating.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Simon keeps his fingers crossed for the Austrians. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Simon keeps his fingers crossed for the Austrians.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Who will be cheering at the end of the European Championship? Martin is hoping for Germany. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Who will be cheering at the end of the European Championship? Martin is hoping for Germany.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
The two Germans are confident of victory. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
The two Germans are confident of victory.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
"Austria again and again" at the campsite. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
"Austria again and again" at the campsite.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

World class at the party
"I only got home from Berlin on Wednesday, where I saw Austria live. We're going to be European champions," Christoph is certain. But why will Austria win the trophy? "Because we have Arnautovic up front, he does everything."

The bottom line: the euphoria surrounding Sabitzer, Baumgartner and Co. is also huge in the Innviertel. And if they don't win the European Championship title after all, at least they are already world class when it comes to celebrating at Woodstock.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Zimmermann
Philipp Zimmermann
Lisa Stockhammer
Lisa Stockhammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf