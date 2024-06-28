The price of a beer at the Wiesn will be €15 for the first time this year

Münchner Zeitung: Beer is "not that expensive"

Beer prices at the Oktoberfest are the subject of heated debate every year. However, as the newspaper "tz" writes, it is "not that expensive considering the effort involved". The beer is brewed especially for the event. Last year, the average price increase of 6.1 percent was in line with general inflation in Germany. In addition, visitors would get more alcohol for their money at the Wiesn: The alcohol content is around six percent, which is stronger than normal beer.