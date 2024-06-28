Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Is that reasonable?

The price of a beer at the Wiesn will be €15 for the first time this year

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 12:17

Last year, the price of a pint of beer was still just under 15 euros. This year, this "magic mark" will probably be exceeded for the first time: In some tents, thirsty Oktoberfest visitors will have to pay at least 15 euros for a liter of barley. Pub owners and Munich media consider this price to be quite reasonable.

comment0 Kommentare

"O'zapft is!" - This exclamation is particularly true for the wallets of visitors to the Oktoberfest in Munich this year. This is because the price of a beer exceeds 15 euros for the first time this year. As the Munich newspaper "Merkur" writes, several tents will exceed this mark.

At Paulaner, Hacker, in the Schützenfest tent and at Bräurosl, you will have to pay at least 15 euros this year. In the Schottenhamel, on the other hand, the price is expected to remain just above the new maximum price - here a beer will cost 14.95 euros.

This article shows the development of beer prices in Vienna:

"The beer price announcement is made by the city of Munich," explained Wiesn boss Clemens Baumgärtner from the CSU in response. According to a request from the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, the city will not comment on this until the middle of next week.

City checks drink prices for usury
Drinks prices are generally set by the tent operators. These are submitted to the city and checked to see if they are reasonable. This also applies to non-alcoholic drinks, which are not exactly cheap either. Last year, Wiesn visitors had to pay ten euros for mineral water in many tents. In 2023, there will be free drinking water fountains for the first time - this year the number is even set to double.

Despite the high prices, the world's largest folk festival is still very popular: the visitor record was broken in 2023. (Bild: APA/dpa/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand)
Despite the high prices, the world's largest folk festival is still very popular: the visitor record was broken in 2023.
(Bild: APA/dpa/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand)

Landlord: "Would have actually needed an even higher price",
The price increases are justified by the landlords with higher wages and higher set-up costs. "We have lowered the price as much as possible. Actually, we would have needed an even higher one", explained one tent operator to the Munich newspaper "tz". Visitors are clearly not deterred by the low prices: last year's Oktoberfest was the most successful of all time with 7.2 million visitors.

Münchner Zeitung: Beer is "not that expensive"
Beer prices at the Oktoberfest are the subject of heated debate every year. However, as the newspaper "tz" writes, it is "not that expensive considering the effort involved". The beer is brewed especially for the event. Last year, the average price increase of 6.1 percent was in line with general inflation in Germany. In addition, visitors would get more alcohol for their money at the Wiesn: The alcohol content is around six percent, which is stronger than normal beer.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Miriam Krammer
Miriam Krammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf