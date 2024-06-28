Festival district 2030
Information pavilion for major festival construction project opened
Mirror pavilion on Max Reinhardt Platz now informs visitors about the major Festival District 2030 construction project.
"It is important for us to keep the people of Salzburg informed about all stages of construction. We have already done this in the past with exhibitions and guided tours. And we are now doing this with our information pavilion," says Lukas Crepaz, Commercial Director of the Salzburg Festival.
Visitors to the pavilion will not only have the opportunity to learn more about the hundred-year history of the construction of the festival district, but will also be informed about the construction phases starting in fall 2024.
Text panels, photos, a touchscreen and an architectural model inside the pavilion illustrate what the Festival District will look like in the coming years.
Festival staff are also on hand to answer visitors' individual questions about the project. For example, about the estimated costs of the mammoth project. The first construction phase is currently expected to cost just under 400 million euros. However, this does not yet include the conversion of the Felsenreitschule and the House for Mozart.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
