Further fall in household energy prices

Diesel and premium petrol cheaper

Prices for diesel (down 4.3 percent) and heating oil (down 3.1 percent) fell somewhat more noticeably compared to the previous month. Prices for premium gasoline also fell by 1.1 percent. A 50-liter tank of diesel cost around EUR 3.5 less in May 2024 than in April 2024, while a tank of premium petrol cost around EUR 1.30 less. This trend should continue in June.