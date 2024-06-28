Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Balance of the month May

Further fall in household energy prices

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 10:00

In May, household energy prices fell for the eighth month in a row. The energy price index (EPI) fell by 1.9% compared to the previous month of April. Compared to the same month last year, the fall amounted to 5.9%. Consumers can take advantage of this opportunity and actively look for cheaper energy tariffs.

comment0 Kommentare

However, prices remain inflated compared to pre-crisis levels. As of September 2021, the EPI was up 37.3%, as the Energy Agency announced on Friday.

Diesel and premium petrol cheaper
Prices for diesel (down 4.3 percent) and heating oil (down 3.1 percent) fell somewhat more noticeably compared to the previous month. Prices for premium gasoline also fell by 1.1 percent. A 50-liter tank of diesel cost around EUR 3.5 less in May 2024 than in April 2024, while a tank of premium petrol cost around EUR 1.30 less. This trend should continue in June.

In a year-on-year comparison, however, prices for all three energy sources rose, with diesel increasing in price by 7.4 percent, heating oil by 8.5 percent and premium fuel by 5.5 percent compared to May 2023.

Pellets and firewood cheaper
Wood pellets were 1.5% cheaper month-on-month and 13.4% cheaper year-on-year. The price of firewood also fell by 0.3% in May compared to the previous month and by 17.4% compared to the same month last year.

Household prices for gas fell by 0.8% compared to April and by 17.1% year-on-year. Natural gas also fell by 17.3% year-on-year, while prices remained unchanged month-on-month. Electricity prices fell by 0.4% compared to the previous month, but rose by 2.3% compared to May of the previous year.

Prices remain inflated
Compared to pre-crisis levels (September 2021), prices for all energy sources remained significantly inflated. The price premium is highest for natural gas (142.7%), followed by district heating (up 76.5%) and heating oil (up 53.0%). The PPI itself was 37.3% higher in May than in September 2021.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf