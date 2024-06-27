Vorteilswelt
Forgotten on ring

Thomas Gottschalk (74) has got engaged

Nachrichten
27.06.2024 20:12

Entertainer Thomas Gottschalk (74) has got engaged to his partner Karina Mroß. "My biggest worry was not being able to get back on my feet afterwards," revealed the German, who got down on one knee for the proposal.

comment0 Kommentare

"Before I accidentally blurt it out or before the wrong people make themselves important, I'll announce it myself: Yes, I'm engaged," Gottschalk told Bild. The controller from Baden-Baden (62) and the former "Wetten, dass ...?" presenter have been a couple for five years. It was recently announced that the two want to move together from Baden-Baden to Gräfelfing near Munich.

Here you can see a post on Instagram about the proposal.

Mishap with the proposal
According to Gottschalk, he proposed "during a relaxed short trip to the sun". "While I was practising getting down on one knee - my biggest worry was that I wouldn't be able to get back on my feet afterwards - I noticed that the engagement ring was missing. I had forgotten it in the hotel safe."

Zitat Icon

I realized that the engagement ring was missing. I had left it in the hotel safe.

Thomas Gottschalk über seinen Hochzeitsantrag

Luckily, he thought of another option. "I quickly made a ring out of candy wrappers, which I then slipped over Karina's finger. She still said 'yes' when I asked her if she wanted to be my wife." According to "Bild", the real piece of jewelry is a diamond ring that was purchased from the Munich jeweler "Bucherer".

Wedding next year
The wedding is to be celebrated in 2025. The German only divorced his wife of decades, Thea, in May. They separated five years ago.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

