Narrow path through impetuous forces of nature

Despite the extremes of this habitat, numerous specialists have also found a home in the gorge. If you look closely, you may discover one or two inhabitants. Brown trout can be found in the somewhat calmer river courses in the gorge area. The red spots with a white border on the flank of this predatory fish are striking. This fish species lives in cool, clear streams and mountain rivers. It feeds on insects, larvae, snails, crustaceans and other small fish. The dipper can be found on large stones in the water and on the banks. The roughly starling-sized, roundish bird is the only native songbird that can dive and swim. The dipper usually builds its nest directly on the bank. Its diet consists of small aquatic animals such as caddis fly larvae, amphipods and snails. The birds are so well adapted to their habitat that they can even walk several meters under water.