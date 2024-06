Austria caused disappointment for Verstappen

In the last match for both teams in Group D, Austria beat the Netherlands 3-2 in Berlin on Tuesday to win the group. The "Oranje" team finished third in the group and will play Romania in the round of 16. "Of course I was very disappointed that we lost, but at the same time it probably put us on the right side (of the tournament tree; note) because the strongest teams are on the left side," explained Verstappen, who will be looking to extend his World Cup lead this weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix in Styria.