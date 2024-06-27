Max criticizes: Spielberg race more restless than ever

New timetable

Eight points are awarded for winning the sprint race, with points being awarded in descending order, meaning that the eighth-placed driver receives one more point. Shortly after the sprint on Saturday (12 noon), qualifying (4 pm) for the main race on Sunday will also take place. Last year, the schedule was different - qualifying for the main race took place on Friday, while Saturday was reserved for the sprint. The change was made because, due to the "parc fermé" rule, the set-up of the cars could no longer be changed from Friday afternoon until the race on Sunday and mistakes were therefore punished all the more severely.