Government: “The worst of both worlds”

Jeanne d'Arc of climate protection

Glawischnig agrees on the renaturation law: "Gewessler prevailed on the open stage against the ÖVP. And then the ÖVP talked itself into a rage." Mölzer smugly: "Gewessler is now the Joan of Arc of climate protection." The SPÖ's new migration policy is also discussed. Glawischnig: "It's interesting that Babler is now hardly taking a stand on social issues, but is taking a more right-wing stance on migration than before. That's a playing field where the SPÖ can't get anything." Mölzer's view of Babler's migration proposal: "The former Kaiser-Doskozil paper was sensible anyway. But it lacks options for border controls. And the reception camps are also missing. So it was not thought through to the end. And now it obviously had to be 'refreshed'. I also don't know why no one seems to want to speak German anymore."