Hot for the “home game” despite strong competition

From July 9th, the time has finally come - the beach volleyball elite will be playing on Vienna's Heumarkt. And of course right in the middle of it all at the A1 Beach Pro Vienna: Austria's teams! The "Austrian Beach Battles" will take place from the Tuesday after next to Thursday. It starts with the women's qualifier, where Kathi Schützenhöfer and Lena Plesiutschnig want to follow our top duo Dorina and Ronja Klinger into the main competition.