Viennese beach hit
Hot for the “home game” despite strong competition
Austria's top teams are hoping for strong fan support at the A1 Beach Pro Vienna on Vienna's Heumarkt. And they will need it at the country's biggest beach volleyball spectacle from July 9. Because the competition is fierce - but the fans should give the event a real home advantage.
From July 9th, the time has finally come - the beach volleyball elite will be playing on Vienna's Heumarkt. And of course right in the middle of it all at the A1 Beach Pro Vienna: Austria's teams! The "Austrian Beach Battles" will take place from the Tuesday after next to Thursday. It starts with the women's qualifier, where Kathi Schützenhöfer and Lena Plesiutschnig want to follow our top duo Dorina and Ronja Klinger into the main competition.
And in the men's competition, a "trio" has the ambition to reach the main tournament phase with 16 teams: This trio is led by Philipp Waller and Martin Ermacora, who has now announced the end of his career after the season. "I've had the decision in my head for a while." Also: Timo Hammarberg with Tim Berger. It remains to be seen who will replace the injured Moritz Pristauz alongside Robin Seidl.
Alex Horst and Julian Hörl will lead Austria's armada at the last showdown before the Olympics. "It's the highlight of the year. I started playing beach volleyball because of Vienna, or Klagenfurt in the past," says Horst, who will have tough competition on the Heumarkt.
Because eight of the top ten teams in the world are there. First and foremost the Norwegian Olympic winners, world champions and crowd favorites Mol/Sorum, with whom Alex once played a globally acclaimed promotion on the Ferris wheel with Clemens Doppler. It's clear that everyone wants to see lots of fans in the Red Bull Beach Arena. Advance ticket sales are going strong, some are still available at: www.beachvolleyball.at
A1 BEACH PRO VIENNA
Date: July 9 to 14, 2024
Venue: Vienna Heumarkt
Mode: 16 teams each in the main competition, 12 are seeded, 4 can qualify
Prize money: 300,000 dollars in total
Spectator capacity: 4000 fans
