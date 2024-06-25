Cash injection and less bureaucracy for landlords

Innkeepers were surveyed

The aid package is based on a survey carried out by the Chamber of Commerce this spring. Numerous innkeepers were asked in detail what they are struggling with the most. The financial injections can be "prescribed" when it comes to investments that improve the quality of the establishment. Previously, this type of funding was only available for accommodation establishments, but this is now to be extended to gastronomic establishments. A maximum of 10 percent of the costs - capped at 250,000 euros - will be covered. If it is a young innkeeper, an additional 12,500 euros will be added; if the inn is located in a regional development area, another 12,500 euros will be added.