Cash injection and less bureaucracy for landlords
The state no longer wants to stand by and watch as pubs die and has put together a support package with the Chamber of Commerce.
The figures are alarming: six years ago there were 191 traditional pubs in Vorarlberg, today there are only 143. More and more pubs are closing their doors - and it is becoming increasingly difficult to find alternatives. The state and the Chamber of Commerce now want to change this, and together they have put together a support package. Over the next three years, 500,000 euros a year will be spent on this. The focus is on reducing bureaucracy, marketing and financial injections.
Inns mean more than just food and drink, they are meeting places.
Landesrat Christian Gantner (ÖVP)
Bild: ÖVP Vorarlberg
Innkeepers were surveyed
The aid package is based on a survey carried out by the Chamber of Commerce this spring. Numerous innkeepers were asked in detail what they are struggling with the most. The financial injections can be "prescribed" when it comes to investments that improve the quality of the establishment. Previously, this type of funding was only available for accommodation establishments, but this is now to be extended to gastronomic establishments. A maximum of 10 percent of the costs - capped at 250,000 euros - will be covered. If it is a young innkeeper, an additional 12,500 euros will be added; if the inn is located in a regional development area, another 12,500 euros will be added.
Advice on marketing, digitalization and the like will also be funded. Innkeepers who have been in business for a long time are also to benefit from a financial injection.
Less bureaucracy, more hospitality
Another concern of the restaurateurs was the reduction of bureaucratic hurdles. An ombudsman's office has already been set up at the Chamber of Commerce to ease the burden here. The aim is to advise and support those affected so that they do not have to spend so much time on paperwork. On Tuesday in Bregenz, Provincial Councillor Christian Gantner (ÖVP) explained that catering entrepreneurs could once again devote more time to their actual core task of providing hospitality. In addition, the next legislative period should also be characterized by a reduction in bureaucracy, said the state councillor.
