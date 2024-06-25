Caritas opens
Outpatient clinic for people without insurance from August
For the first time, homeless and needy people in Salzburg will be able to seek help at a GP's surgery without social insurance. The Caritas Virgil ambulance will open in August. The Virgilbus, which runs every Sunday, will remain in operation.
There are also people right on our doorstep who don't know where to go when they have medical problems: thanks to the voluntary help of doctors and ambulance teams, acute care is currently only possible in the Virgilbus or in hospital. Five years ago, Sebastian Huber, a doctor and the man who came up with the idea, launched another service together with Caritas. It will open in Salzburg-Parsch in August.
Access to medical care is made easier
"Our aim is to make basic medical care available to everyone, be it for classic illnesses such as flu-like infections, minor injuries, wounds, high blood pressure, diabetes or missing standard vaccinations such as tetanus. Because health is a basic right," explains Johannes Dines, Caritas Director in Salzburg. The outpatient clinic will also provide advice and preventative care.
Virgilbus has been in operation for ten years
The Virgilbus was founded almost ten years ago on the initiative of Sebastian Huber. Caritas and Diakoniewerk as well as the three rescue organizations Malteser, Samariterbund and Rotes Kreuz are also on board. However, according to Caritas Director Dines, this "Arxtpraxis on four wheels" was only ever intended to provide acute care.
Various supporters and sponsors were behind the ambulance project right from the start: "I thought the idea of the Virgil ambulance was great from the very beginning. As the largest social insurance company in the country, we are also taking responsibility for people without insurance cover. Urgent medical care should not be dependent on insurance status or your own wallet," says Thom Kinberg, ÖGK Chairman in Salzburg.
Carer Michaela Pöschl will be working in the outpatient clinic on a voluntary basis. She explains: "When I heard about the Virgil Ambulance, I thought: that makes sense, it makes sense, I'm exactly in my profession, it would fulfill me. Because these people who are not respected are important to me. There could be 1,000 reasons why they are in their situation - it makes no difference to me."
The need is great
Experience from the Virgilbus shows that the need is constantly increasing. In 2023, there were around 550 homeless people living in Salzburg. There are also emergency travelers. "These people are often in very poor health," says Caritas Director Dines.
