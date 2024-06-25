Mysterious knife attack on partying Austrians

Suspect placed in psychiatric ward

A 17-year-old from Munich was arrested, who had come to the officers' attention because of a cut on his hand. The mentally disturbed youth resisted arrest and was taken to a psychiatric facility. It must now be determined whether he was involved in the crime.

The Munich police are now calling on all possible witnesses (including those from Austria) to contact Munich police headquarters on +49 89 2910-0 or any other police station in the city about their observations on Saturday evening in the area of the English Garden.