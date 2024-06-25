In Munich
Mysterious knife attack on partying Austrians
An exuberant party trip to Munich turned into sheer horror for a group of Austrian men last weekend. Out of nowhere, two men were attacked with a knife. While one had to go to hospital, a suspect with a mental disorder was arrested.
Stachus, Viktualienmarkt, Frauenkirche - and of course beer gardens in the best summer temperatures. It was the usual sightseeing program that a tour group from Austria probably reeled off in Munich last weekend. In the evening, they went to the famous English Garden to enjoy a beer or two after a long day.
Argument with a group of men ended with stabbings
When the men decided to leave the area around the Chinese Tower at around 9.25 p.m. to move on, they got into a heated argument with another group present. The reason for the dispute is unknown. What is clear, however, is that the group fled a short time later. And left two Austrians bleeding profusely behind.
32-year-old seriously injured in hospital
A 32-year-old and a 39-year-old had suffered stab wounds to their upper bodies. While the older of the two was treated as an outpatient at the scene, the 32-year-old was seriously injured and had to be taken to hospital. Meanwhile, the officers put out an immediate alert for possible perpetrators.
A 32-year-old and a 39-year-old Austrian each noticed a stab wound to their upper body.
Polizei München
Suspect placed in psychiatric ward
A 17-year-old from Munich was arrested, who had come to the officers' attention because of a cut on his hand. The mentally disturbed youth resisted arrest and was taken to a psychiatric facility. It must now be determined whether he was involved in the crime.
The Munich police are now calling on all possible witnesses (including those from Austria) to contact Munich police headquarters on +49 89 2910-0 or any other police station in the city about their observations on Saturday evening in the area of the English Garden.
