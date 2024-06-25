Gates sealed off
Cobra operation at Benko villa in Innsbruck
A police operation has been underway since Tuesday morning at the villa of Tyrolean real estate juggler René Benko in Innsbruck-Igls. The Cobra special task force is also on site.
It is not yet clear what the operation, which was launched at around 7.30 a.m., is about. The gates are sealed off. Benko's lawyer is reportedly at a soccer match in Germany.
In addition to police officers in uniform and in plain clothes, Cobra is also on site with several officers. Several police vehicles and vans are also parked at the villa. At around 9.45 a.m., forensics officers apparently passed through the gates sealing off the imposing property.
Benko's wife took the dog for a walk
It is not known whether Benko himself is in the villa. In any case, his wife was spotted - she was walking the dog during the operation. Numerous neighbors and onlookers have also gathered in front of the villa.
Police operation at Signa headquarters in Vienna
A search of the Signa headquarters in Vienna also took place at the same time. According to eyewitnesses, around ten officers were deployed in Herrengasse to remove a large metal container with around 70 to 80 kilos of contents.
Lawyer confirms house search in Innsbruck
"I can confirm the following: Yes, a search is currently being carried out on site to seize any documents relating to the allegations that have already been reported in the media - the police and the WKStA are acting very professionally and our client - as the authorities have just confirmed to me - is again being cooperative and constructive. I cannot say any more ad hoc", explained Benko lawyer Norbert Wess regarding the operation in Innsbruck.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
