Cobra operation at Benko villa in Innsbruck

Lawyer confirms house search in Innsbruck

"I can confirm the following: Yes, a search is currently being carried out on site to seize any documents relating to the allegations that have already been reported in the media - the police and the WKStA are acting very professionally and our client - as the authorities have just confirmed to me - is again being cooperative and constructive. I cannot say any more ad hoc", explained Benko lawyer Norbert Wess regarding the operation in Innsbruck.