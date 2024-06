Student sings at the Wagner Festival

Pratscher as a lecturer

"Once a Valkyrie, always a Valkyrie" is now the motto for the self-confessed Wagnerian. Katerina Dankevich currently commutes between Bayreuth and Burgenland. In addition to "Tannhäuser", she sings in the chorus of Verdi's "Aida" at the opera festival in St. Margarethen. JHP singing teacher Elisabeth Pratscher, who recommended the student for Bayreuth, has contributed a great deal to her success.