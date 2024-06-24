High water causes mosquito plague in Vienna

Floodwater gudgeons usually occur in clusters: they lay their eggs in the mud of the floodplain, and these can - as has now happened - survive for years if it dries out. If the floodplain is flooded again, the larvae from several years hatch at the same time and there are a lot of mosquitoes, which can also appear in large swarms. In Austria, Vienna is particularly affected, as they are driven into the capital by the westerly wind.