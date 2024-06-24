Stings during the day too
High water causes mosquito plague in Vienna
An increasing number of mosquitoes are currently making themselves felt in Vienna. According to mosquito expert Bernhard Seidel, the reason for this is that two weeks after the floods in Lower Austria, the entire stored brood of flood mosquitoes hatched at once. Compared to the hordes after the catastrophic floods in the noughties, however, the emergence is "harmless". In three weeks' time, the spook should be over again.
Floodwater gudgeons usually occur in clusters: they lay their eggs in the mud of the floodplain, and these can - as has now happened - survive for years if it dries out. If the floodplain is flooded again, the larvae from several years hatch at the same time and there are a lot of mosquitoes, which can also appear in large swarms. In Austria, Vienna is particularly affected, as they are driven into the capital by the westerly wind.
Flood mosquitoes also bite during the day
According to Seidel, the population is particularly aware of the plague because there has not been a large number of mosquitoes in the past two years. What's more, unlike normal mosquitoes, the flood mosquito also bites during the day.
Mosquito forecasts are rather difficult
Overall, Vienna is experiencing "a normal year for mosquitoes", Hans Peter Führer, parasitologist at the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna, also told ORF. "The last two years were very weak mosquito years, which is why we may be particularly affected this year." According to Führer, it is not possible to make predictions about the course of the mosquito season, as the development of the mosquito population is heavily dependent on the weather.
According to Seidel, the Viennese should soon be rid of their uninvited guests. "If the weather stays nice, then the flood gnats will be history in three weeks," said Seidel. But then other mosquitoes could be up to mischief.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.