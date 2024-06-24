Plainfeld’s run of bad luck ends after many years

Over the last few years, USV Plainfeld has been plagued by a series of bad luck. Five years ago, they were promoted to the 1st Landesliga and were on course for promotion again, but the season fell victim to coronavirus. Just like the following season, in which the team from Flachgau even laughed their way to the top. In 2021/22, they unfortunately slipped out of the promotion places on the last matchday. Last year was a disaster. Due to the league reform, the eighth-placed Plainfeld team had to drop back down to the 2nd Landesliga Nord.