"Krone" championship series
Plainfeld’s run of bad luck ends after many years
After years of bad luck, Plainfeld got back on the road to success and won the championship title in the 2nd Landesliga Nord. The factor behind this was a "good community".
Over the last few years, USV Plainfeld has been plagued by a series of bad luck. Five years ago, they were promoted to the 1st Landesliga and were on course for promotion again, but the season fell victim to coronavirus. Just like the following season, in which the team from Flachgau even laughed their way to the top. In 2021/22, they unfortunately slipped out of the promotion places on the last matchday. Last year was a disaster. Due to the league reform, the eighth-placed Plainfeld team had to drop back down to the 2nd Landesliga Nord.
"We were unfortunate to be relegated, so our goal from the start was to get promoted again," explains captain Raphael Haas. And he and his squad succeeded in doing just that.
The run of bad luck came to an end. Coach Florian Königseder's team only lost three times. "It was generally a good season. We were always ahead in the head-to-head matches. The coach always set us up really well," said the team captain, beaming.
"Perfect mix"
He has a clear theory as to what the key was: "We had a perfect mix of experienced and young, motivated players. The younger players listened to us and always tried to learn from us." There was also a great atmosphere in the dressing room. This was reinforced in the summer with a training camp in Croatia. "We trained twice a day, but also had time for other things. The community grew there," says Haas happily.
Now that they are back on the road to success, they don't want to dream too much and take things easy. Sporting director Lukas Kuon explains: "We want to continue on our path and integrate young players. We don't want to have anything to do with relegation."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.