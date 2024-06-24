Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" championship series

Plainfeld’s run of bad luck ends after many years

Nachrichten
24.06.2024 14:30

After years of bad luck, Plainfeld got back on the road to success and won the championship title in the 2nd Landesliga Nord. The factor behind this was a "good community".

comment0 Kommentare

Over the last few years, USV Plainfeld has been plagued by a series of bad luck. Five years ago, they were promoted to the 1st Landesliga and were on course for promotion again, but the season fell victim to coronavirus. Just like the following season, in which the team from Flachgau even laughed their way to the top. In 2021/22, they unfortunately slipped out of the promotion places on the last matchday. Last year was a disaster. Due to the league reform, the eighth-placed Plainfeld team had to drop back down to the 2nd Landesliga Nord.

"We were unfortunate to be relegated, so our goal from the start was to get promoted again," explains captain Raphael Haas. And he and his squad succeeded in doing just that.

The run of bad luck came to an end. Coach Florian Königseder's team only lost three times. "It was generally a good season. We were always ahead in the head-to-head matches. The coach always set us up really well," said the team captain, beaming.

The training camp in Croatia welded the Plainfeld team together and laid the foundations for a successful season. (Bild: zVg)
The training camp in Croatia welded the Plainfeld team together and laid the foundations for a successful season.
(Bild: zVg)

"Perfect mix"
He has a clear theory as to what the key was: "We had a perfect mix of experienced and young, motivated players. The younger players listened to us and always tried to learn from us." There was also a great atmosphere in the dressing room. This was reinforced in the summer with a training camp in Croatia. "We trained twice a day, but also had time for other things. The community grew there," says Haas happily.

Now that they are back on the road to success, they don't want to dream too much and take things easy. Sporting director Lukas Kuon explains: "We want to continue on our path and integrate young players. We don't want to have anything to do with relegation."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Manuel Grill
Manuel Grill
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf