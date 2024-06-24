Is the coalition dispute leading to an explosive gas dilemma?

Gas contract expires at the end of the year

As is well known, last Friday the ÖVP state energy councillors boycotted a joint conference with Gewessler in Vorarlberg. And a decision was made there that could well be interpreted as a payback for the absence of the ÖVP politicians: An application from Upper Austria to extend the gas transit agreement between Ukraine and Russia was rejected. The background: Ukraine has announced that it does not want to extend the transit contract for gas from Russia to Austria, which expires at the end of 2024.