Mountain bike
Laura Stigger fourth in the World Cup in Crans-Montana!
Laura Stigger has finished fourth in the cross-country distance at the Mountain Bike World Cup in Crans-Montana!
The Tyrolean only just missed out on third place on Sunday on muddy terrain, while Mona Mitterwallner finished 28th. For France's Loana Lecomte, it was a superior victory in the 2025 World Cup venue. She came out on top ahead of Swiss local hero Alessandra Keller, who took the overall World Cup lead. Puck Pieterse from the Netherlands was third.
"... then it would have been a triathlon!"
Stigger made a satisfied impression despite missing out on the podium. "It was really tough given the conditions. We all had to get off the bike several times. All that was missing was a swim across the lake and then it would have been a triathlon," she said, adding: "I'm building up my form. I'm optimistic about the next sporting challenges."
Well-known riders not at the start
Several well-known riders were not at the start in Crans-Montana. In addition to Olympic champion Jolanda Neff, who is undergoing outpatient therapy for her breathing problems, the athletes who had shared the victories in the previous four cross-country races of the season were also absent.
Five-time world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, who had won the last two Olympic-distance races in Val di Sole in Trentino and Nove Mesto in the Czech Republic, did not compete in view of the Olympic Games in Paris. Sweden's Jenny Rissveds, who had dominated the opening race in Mairiporä (BRA), and the US American Haley Batten, the winner a week later in Araxa (BRA), were absent due to injuries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
