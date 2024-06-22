Aggressive campaign
Ryanair shoots against greens and cyclists
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary is known for his pithy slogans and aggressive campaigns - including against climate activists. In the dispute over a cap on air traffic at Dublin Airport, the low-cost airline is now fiercely attacking cyclists and Green politicians.
The focus of the polemic is the Green climate and transport minister Eamon Ryan. Following the European elections, he announced that he would be stepping down as leader of the Green Party and would not be standing again in the next elections. Ryanair posted a picture of deputy party leader Catherine Martin on X with the demand "please don't recycle green waste".
Head of government deplores "toxic" campaign
Prime Minister Simon Harris of the conservative Fine Gael party lamented the airline's "toxic" campaign and warned against the "demonization" of people. At the same time, Harris complained that every dispute with Ryanair was advertising for the company. "Every time we say Ryanair, Ryanair, Ryanair, it just brings more free publicity for Ryanair," said the Prime Minister.
Flying is by far the most climate-damaging way to travel. For example, flying from Vienna to the Australian metropolis of Sydney and back causes 5.8 tons of CO₂ emissions. This corresponds to almost the entire annual CO₂ consumption of one person in the European Union (7.2 tons), according to the comparison website myclimate.org. Overall, air traffic accounts for around 2.5 percent of global emissions of climate-damaging greenhouse gases.
The transport minister's bicycle in his sights
Ryanair has not yet really explained conclusively what the #flightsnotbikes campaign has to do with cycling. Perhaps it's also about the Minister of Transport's bike, which he is always on the road with. Because in a post on X, alongside a picture of the Minister cycling, it was said that Ireland has the only airport in Europe with a cap on passenger movements. Dublin also has the second slowest car traffic in the world.
