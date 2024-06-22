Ryanair shoots against greens and cyclists

The transport minister's bicycle in his sights

Ryanair has not yet really explained conclusively what the #flightsnotbikes campaign has to do with cycling. Perhaps it's also about the Minister of Transport's bike, which he is always on the road with. Because in a post on X, alongside a picture of the Minister cycling, it was said that Ireland has the only airport in Europe with a cap on passenger movements. Dublin also has the second slowest car traffic in the world.