Where Styrian graduates particularly shone

Overall, it can be seen that young women scored better in German throughout Austria (eight percentage points more "very good"), while boys scored better in mathematics (six percentage points more "very good"). Coincidentally, this can also be seen in the pair of Graz high school graduates: While Nikolaus found the math Matura "extremely easy", Salome found it "relatively difficult". Both graduates of the humanities grammar school competed in Ancient Greek. And Nikolaus even took an oral exam in Latin.