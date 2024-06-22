High school graduate couple tells
Where Styrian graduates particularly shone
With 26.6 percent "very good" in the AHS, Styria is the front runner in this year's German A-levels. Two exemplary graduates are Salome Klatt and Nikolaus Haslmayr - they went hand in hand through their 8th year at the Akademisches Gymnasium Graz.
In May, around 2900 Styrian Matura students wrote the central Matura - now the results are on the table. "I got all A's," says Nikolaus Haslmayr, a graduate of Akademisches Gymnasium Graz. He is not alone in this, especially in German: Nowhere else in Austria were so many "very good" grades achieved in the written A-levels as in Styria.
Central Matura in Styria
- 26.6 percent of AHS graduates achieved a "very good" in German , making Styria a pioneer. The figure for BHS was 17.6 percent.
- English results: 26.7 percent (AHS) and 22.2 percent (BHS) achieved a "very good".
- Mathematics results: 18.5 percent (AHS) and 15.3 percent (BHS).
"German was quite easy for everyone," says Nikolaus. So did his friend Salome Klatt from the next class, who also excelled in the final exam. "In German, I chose opinion speech and summary, both of which are easy to write," she says. The oral German exam was much more difficult for her - especially because of the literary history.
Overall, it can be seen that young women scored better in German throughout Austria (eight percentage points more "very good"), while boys scored better in mathematics (six percentage points more "very good"). Coincidentally, this can also be seen in the pair of Graz high school graduates: While Nikolaus found the math Matura "extremely easy", Salome found it "relatively difficult". Both graduates of the humanities grammar school competed in Ancient Greek. And Nikolaus even took an oral exam in Latin.
Her plans with this success in the bag? "I'm now doing my community service and will then study law," says Nikolaus. "I'd like to study English and literature in Munich," says Salome. For now, however, almost the entire class is going on a graduation trip to Pula. "We start on Sunday," says Salome full of anticipation.
