When a guest performance finally ends…

Lots to do from September 1

Will he get bored after August 31? Wessely laughs. "No. As Episcopal Vicar, I'm looking forward to being able to travel to the provinces again. Besides, I'm missing my niece and nephews. There was hardly any time for them. And I've only had one vacation in these three years and that was only five days." There's also his musical "Judas - ein Mensch", he wants to do something at university again "so that my brain doesn't get rusty" and he also wants to write a crime novel.