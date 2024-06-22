3 years Bergkirche
When a guest performance finally ends…
... then one laughing and one crying eye remain. This is also the case for Alexander Wessely, the military pastor of Burgenland.
In 2021, he was asked by Diocesan Bishop Ägidius Zsifkovics whether he would like to help out as parish priest at Oberberg in Eisenstadt. He was to serve the flock here for a maximum of eight months. "You only get offered a church like this once in a lifetime. Of course I took up the challenge," smiles the man of God. For those who don't know: The Bergkirche in Eisenstadt is one of the most prominent churches in the world - especially among musicians. After all, Joseph Haydn's skull is kept here.
But now 2024 has already come and gone. And at some point, it simply has to come to an end. "Being military pastor of Burgenland, episcopal vicar of the militia throughout Austria and pastor of the Oberberg is simply too much and takes its toll," admits Wessely. After all, being a parish priest on the Oberberg is not just about preserving "dead stone". You have to look after two very active parishes and fill Calvary and the parish with life. He has achieved this with flying colors.
Impressive list of "accomplishments"
He can look back on an impressive list of "accomplishments". Under him, the Holy Trinity Column was completed and the Chapel of the Cross in the mountain church was renovated. "Restoration was a constant topic," says Wessely. In addition, the mortuary and youth room were redesigned and the church tower and the design of the rectory forecourt in Kleinhöflein were tackled.
A lot has also happened pastorally. There have been processions from one church to another, multicultural evenings, the revival of the Mariazell pilgrimage and an exhibition in the former treasury. Last but not least, the exhibits from the diocesan museum were brought back to the Oberberg.
"But I am particularly proud of the numerous social events, the "Advent am Oberberg" and the parish festivals, which were held in both parishes again after a break of many years," says Wessely.
His conclusion: "It was a wonderful and very demanding time. But three years of a 7-day week are enough!
Lots to do from September 1
Will he get bored after August 31? Wessely laughs. "No. As Episcopal Vicar, I'm looking forward to being able to travel to the provinces again. Besides, I'm missing my niece and nephews. There was hardly any time for them. And I've only had one vacation in these three years and that was only five days." There's also his musical "Judas - ein Mensch", he wants to do something at university again "so that my brain doesn't get rusty" and he also wants to write a crime novel.
As you can see: Even after his time at Oberberg, Alexander Wessely will have plenty to do!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.