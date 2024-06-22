Concern about ÖFB kicker
Despite goal: “Mixed feelings” for Gernot Trauner
Gernot Trauner left the Berlin Olympic Stadium on Friday evening with "mixed feelings". The defensive veteran had given Austria an early lead in the key European Championship match against Poland (3:1), but had to leave the pitch prematurely in the second half with a muscle blister in his thigh.
He is now in doubt for Tuesday's group final against his adopted country, the Netherlands. "We'll make sure we get it back as quickly as possible," said Trauner.
On Saturday, examinations and therapies were on the agenda. And there was time for reflection. "It was a very, very important goal. I'll always remember it," assured the central defender. Previously, he had only scored for the national team in a comparatively insignificant test against Luxembourg (3:0) in November 2020. Now he celebrated in front of his entire family. "It makes me overjoyed that they were there and can share this with me forever."
"I haven't had an easy year"
At Feyenoord, the father of three struggled with thigh, back and knee problems over the course of the season. "I haven't had an easy year. I worked really hard," said Trauner, who is 32 and playing in his first European Championship. "I'm glad that I'm here now. The fact that I can then crown it with a goal is outstanding. But it's a bit of a mixed feeling because of the injury."
A match against the Netherlands would have special significance for Trauner. He is not only captain at Feyenoord, but also a crowd favorite. He reached the final of the Europa Conference League (2022), was champion (2023) and cup winner (2024) with the traditional club. The fans affectionately call him "Kale Kletser", the bald orator, but also the "pharmacist". "They're very creative," smiled the Upper Austrian.
"It's not a game like any other"
With right-back Lutsharel Geertruida and substitute goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, two Feyenoord colleagues are in the Dutch European Championship squad. "It's not a game like any other," said Trauner. "I live in the country, I get to see it all up close." The national team is very present in the Netherlands. "They live and breathe soccer, it will be exciting. I hope that I can actively help. Otherwise, I'll be keeping my fingers crossed on the bench."
Trauner has already had to contend with problems with his sacroiliac joint (SIJ) during preparations for the tournament. At times, he had to take days off training, as he did during the season at Feyenoord, to avoid overloading his body. Team boss Ralf Rangnick waited until the last possible deadline to decide whether he should actually take the veteran to the European Championships - he was to be rewarded.
Even when he came on after just under an hour in the opening game against France (0:1) for own goal scorer Maximilian Wöber, Trauner gave the ÖFB game stability. In addition to his header and his strength in tackles, his colleagues also appreciate his overview of the build-up play. "His calmness on the ball is what sets him apart," said teammate Philipp Lienhart. "It's fun with him. He gives a lot to the team."
No one-man duo
Without the injured David Alaba in the center of defense, there is currently no clear one-man duo. All the central defenders in the ÖFB team harmonize well, emphasized Trauner. "It's very important that you can rely on several players." He himself wants to play his part. "I'm trying to give the game a bit of structure from the back, play better through the ranks and use my strengths."
The Poles' long balls were well under control. They also have a good coaching team that can influence the game. "That's a great help for us." This also applies to the almost 25,000 fans who supported the ÖFB team in Berlin. "It's a great feeling when so many fans go up there and throw a huge party," said Trauner. "We're delighted that we can spark such euphoria. That makes you very proud."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
