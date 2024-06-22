Despite goal: “Mixed feelings” for Gernot Trauner

"It's not a game like any other"

With right-back Lutsharel Geertruida and substitute goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, two Feyenoord colleagues are in the Dutch European Championship squad. "It's not a game like any other," said Trauner. "I live in the country, I get to see it all up close." The national team is very present in the Netherlands. "They live and breathe soccer, it will be exciting. I hope that I can actively help. Otherwise, I'll be keeping my fingers crossed on the bench."