Festival kick-off: Entire city becomes a stage

The festival will be extended to three days (July 19, 20 and 26) for the first time: the reason for this is that the torch dance would only have been possible on Sunday evening due to Jedermann. "That's not reasonable for our couples. Some of them come from further afield," says Alexander Wieland from Jungalpenland, who is happy with the new date on July 26. Visitors can expect several dress rehearsals, such as the Ouverture spirituelle with "Et exspecto" in the Kollegienkirche. The Jedermann dress rehearsal will open on Friday evening. Proceeds from discounted tickets are reserved for charity.