One year black-blue: there is still a lot to do

That still needs to be done:

Only small steps were taken in the first year with regard to housing subsidies and regional planning. However, the new housing subsidies are due to come into force at the turn of the year. This would be one of the state government's larger projects. Zauner wants to "fundamentally change" the subsidy system. Hire-purchase models are to be strengthened, and ownership subsidies are to be made more attractive. The Building Technology Act is also to be reformed.