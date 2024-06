The “Terminator” comes to the BMW plant in Steyr

"I'll be back" - many people associate this quote with the role of the "Terminator" played by Arnold Schwarzenegger. And Arnie really will be back in Upper Austria in September. After causing a sensation at the opening of the headquarters of battery technology specialist Kreisel Electric in Rainbach im Mühlkreis in the fall of 2017, this time he won't be heading to the Mühlviertel, but to another part of the province above the Enns.